Alman müşteri fason kot giyim ürettirmek istiyor

27 Eylül 2017

Almanya’da 8 yıl önce kurulan ve kot giyim ürünleri pazarlaması yapmakta olan bir müşteri, kendi markaları ve tasarımlarına uygun olarak fason üretim yapabilecek Türk firmalar aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Madam or Sir,

We are looking for a new company that produces our jeans.

We founded our brand about 8 years ago. Because of a death, however, we did not go any further.

Our manufacturer, from Turkey, unfortunately does not exist anymore and therefore we are now looking for a new partner for the reintroduction of our label.

The production of our jeans is without exception to be done in very good quality, free from toxic chemical substances and nickel, thus fulfilling all requirements for a "BIO Jeans" for the European market.

14.5 OZ denim jeans fabric with double saddlery stitching.

In order to get an overview of the details and details, you can find photos.

For the first reintroduction we need 500 pieces in different sizes.

Gradually, new orders will follow in increasing numbers.

Can you give us an approximate unit price for the production using the information given here?

Many Thanks.

Best regards

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/369682_denim-jeans-private-label-production-request-from-germany

