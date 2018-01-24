Bahreynli firma kuyruk ve iç yağı ithal etmek istiyor

24 Ocak 2018

Bahreyn’de farklı hizmet sektörlerinde faaliyetleri bulunan bir firma, gıda sektöründe kullanıma yönelik kuyruk yağı ve iç yağı ithal etmek istediklerini beyan etmiştir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Fresh Mutton Tallow import supply from Turkey to Bahrain

We need to import Fresh Mutton Tallow using for Human

We ******, since 2007, seek providing our clients with high level of quality services that satisfy their requirements with believing in partnering with our clients. We believe to reach success with our clients we set our values to direct us towards a successful future.

Excellence is our main core value which is reflected our endeavour to provide a high Quality services. We imply ISO Standards for providing pure and efficient services.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/382275_fresh-mutton-tallow-import-supply-from-turkey-to-bahrain

