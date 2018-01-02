Belçika merkezli firma depolama aküleri satın alacak

02 Ocak 2018

Belçika’da elektrik enerjisi depolama hizmetleri veren bir şirket, ihtiyaç duydukları depolama amaçlı bataryaların temini konusunda Türkiye’den tedarikçiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Storage batteries and batteries all types inquiry from Belgium

Dear ,

We are energy storage company.

(own factories in poland and india)

We invented a new chp-solution (patent applied)for which we need enclosed batterypacks.

(We call it Schp system (SuperChp) , as we reach Cop/EER from 1 - 15 )

We are manufacturer of generators and chp systems,and related products (not batteries).

Can you pls send us offer for storage batteries, with following;

a/ weight is NOT important (is for home and factory use, for storing electric power).

b/ our only evaluation metod is the price kWh , for storage over the whole lifetime of the batteries.

c/ our calculation: if price is 100 usd ; we calculate: V x Ah x dod (example:75%) x cycles (at this 75%) x roundabout eff. ; and than 1 kwh storage price = 100 eur / formula = ? kWh price.

d/ Our most sold configuration : 10 kW .(but we need capacities from 5 to 200 kW.(our core market).. (10 kW: 1000 pieces/year)

e/ Also the cycles , must not be more than max 3000, as we sell to our customers systems,

(our normal proposed number of cycles are 300 /year x 6 year = 1800 cycles

which can be used for approx 5 - 6 years, and we tell them , that in that time (+5 years), there will be battery-storage systems available , who will be much cheaper than today.

f/ Invoicing can be to our belgium, holland or poland company, to agree in future.

Pls send us full data and pricing.

Nice greetings,

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/377741_storage-batteries-and-batteries-all-types-inquiry-from-belgium

