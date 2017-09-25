Bosna Hersek için su arıtma sistemleriyle ilgileniyor

25 Eylül 2017

Bosna Hersek’te doğal kaynak suyu ve su arıtma sistemleri ile paralel ekipmanları satışını yapmakta olan bir firma, Türkiye’den evsel su arıtma sistemlerine yönelik filtreler ve 19 litre damacana düzenli olarak ithal etmek istemektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dears

Our company as a representative of the ***** brand is one of the leading water distribution companies throughout BiH, and this is evidenced by the fact that Corto has over 5,000 satisfied customers.

The head office is in Sarajevo, and delivery is also performed in other parts of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

We are searching for inbulit water filters for homes.

Please send us your offers on our email. First order would be at least 1000 peaces.

We are also interested in buying 1000 pieces polycarbonated water bottle(gallons 18,9 l) .We are searching for the best prices.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/370464_domestic-water-treatment-packages-request-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact