Faslı firma banyo ve mutfak bataryaları ithal etmek istiyor

12 Ekim 2017

Fas’ta banyo takımları ve aksesuarları ithalatı yapmakta olan bir firma, banyo, mutfak vb. yerlerde kullanılan her çeşit musluk ve batarya, evye, lavabo vb. ürünler konusunda Türkiye’den düzenli olarak çalışabilecekleri tedarikçilerden katalog ve fiyat teklifleri talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Sirs,

We are ****, a Moroccan Company based in Casablanca, Morocco and specialized in the import of bathroom sets.

We have a need to import considerable quantities of bath mixture, washbasin mixture, kitchen mixture, classic mixture bath, classic mixture washbasin and classic mixture kitchen.

As we would like to build strong business relationships with you,

we would like you to inform us of the products you manufacture (product catalogues),

related to our needs-describes above- and that we could buy from you.

We will inform you of the quantities we need as soon as your response.

We hope that this message will be the starting point of a long, mutual, win-win business corporation with our two companies.

Best Regards,

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/372513_bath-faucets-mixers-catalog-and-price-request-from-morocco

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact