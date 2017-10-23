İngiliz firma fason spor giyim ürettirmek istiyor

23 Ekim 2017

İngiltere’de mukim moda tasarımcısı ve danışmanı bir müşteri, portföyündeki müşterinin talebi doğrultusunda fason olarak spor giyim ürünleri üretebilecek Türk firmalar aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Hello there

I am a Fashion Designer and Consultant who works with a lot of start up brands.

In particular a large percentage of my clients are activewear and sports apparel brands.

I am looking to establish some contacts in the industry to pass clients to in order to have samples and production made. Usually my clients are looking for under 200 pieces per style.

Do you offer a bespoke manufacture service for clients active apparel designs?

Are those numbers a workable ballpark figure?

Looking forward to your reply.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/370588_sportswear-items-private-label-request-from-united-kingdom

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact