İngiliz toptancı helal belgeli tatlılar ithal etmek istiyor

12 Ocak 2018

İngiltere’de yıllık yaklaşık 200 milyon EUR cirosu olan ve süpermarketlere ürün temin etmekte olan büyük bir toptancı firma, helal sertifikalı tatlı ve şekerleme çeşitleri konusunda düzenli çalışabileceği Türk tedarikçiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Halal Candy and Sweets to export from Turkey to UK

We are a large distributer in the UK circa 200m euro sales per year.

We have a lot of routes into the major supermarkets and high street resellers

***** PLC is a leading UK business operating globally combining recycling, logistics and fulfilment in the mobile products sector.

The company is an evolution of two separate entities, which have been brought together to form one highly specialised product solutions provider.

We are looking at producing a range of sweets that we can have manufactured and be halal certified.

If you can I would like to come to see you facility early next week if possible.

I look forward to hearing from you.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/381694_halal-candy-and-sweets-to-export-from-turkey-to-uk

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

