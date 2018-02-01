Kuveytli firma ahşap ürünler ithal edecek

01 Şubat 2018

Kuveyt’te ahşap ve orman ürünleri ticareti yapmakta olan bir firmanın yetkilisi, listesini vermiş olduğu ahşap levhalar, keresteler için Türk tedarikçilerden fiyat teklifi talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Inquiring of woods all kinds to supply from Turkey

Hello Sir/Madam.

My Name is Ali *****

I am partner of **** for wood works in Kuwait.

Also beside of our wood works, we are dealing with of all kind of woods and veneers and plywood and MDF for The Gcc Region and Middle East specially in Kuwait

Now i am expanding and establishing office in Sarajevo Bosnia, i am inquiring about the following products and materials as per the following description and specifications.

Beech wood 5cmx12cm+x2.4Mtr and up kiln dried

Oak wood 5cmx12cm+x2.4Mtr and up kiln dried

Teakwood 5cmx12cm+x2.4Mtr and up kiln dried

Walnut wood 5cmx12cm+x2.4Mtr and up kiln dried

White wood 25 mm x 100mmx 3000mm or 4000mm,

white wood 45mmx 250mmx 4300mm

white wood 70mm x 70mm x3000mm or 4000mm

white wood 80mm x 80mm x 3000mm or 4000mm

white wood 100mm x 100mm x 3000mm x or 4000 mm



Also dealing with all kind of veneers .



Kindly send me your product and price list and your best price C&F Kuwait.

waiting for your reply

Regards

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/383465_inquiring-of-woods-all-kinds-to-supply-from-turkey

