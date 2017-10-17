Kuveytli firma paslanmaz çelik mutfak gereçleri talep ediyor

17 Ekim 2017

Kuveyt merkezli olup endüstriyel mutfak ekipmanları satış ve servis konusunda faaliyetleri olan bir firma, paslanmaz çelik mutfak gereçleri, pişirme gereçleri ve masaüstü takımları konusunda Türk tedarikçiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

We would like to introduce ***** Gen Trdg & Cont Co WLL that has been in the Kitchen, Bakery and

Catering Equipment field for the last 8 years, serving as the leading supplier of Kitchen, Bakery and Catering Equipment

for different renowned projects in Kuwait.

We have been an established company with an excellent track record for the best customer satisfaction.

We have never compromised on the quality and the services provided to the customer.

We believe in keeping the customers happy and providing them with products at a very competent price.

We have an excellent staffs who will guide you with their best ideas by keeping in constant touch with your company and informing about the latest trends.

Currently we are looking Manufacturer for Stainless Steel Kitchen Cookware and Tableware for Kuwait Market.

We look forward to a wonderful relationship together and success for all concerned.

Thanks and Regards,

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

