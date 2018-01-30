Mısırlı firma sac levhalar toptan talep ediyor

30 Ocak 2018

Mısır’da dizel motorlar, jeneratörler, kompresörler, kaynak takımları, ışık kuleleri, treyler ve dorseler satış ve servisi ile sac metal levha işleri, fason metal üretimler yapmakta olan büyük bir sanayi kuruluşu, sıcak haddelenmiş sac levhalar ve yapısal çelik profiller konusunda Türk firmalardan fiyat teklifleri talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Steel Sheets price quotation request from Egypt

Greetings

If it’s possible I’d like to know the price of this list of items

Steel Sheet 37 hot roller 6 mm thick. 1.5 m width

Steel Sheet 37 hot roller 5 mm thick. 1.5 m width

Steel Sheet 37 hot roller 4 mm thick. 1.5 m width

Chekered Plate roller 4/5 mm thick. 1.25 OR 1.5 m width

Chekered Plate roller 5/6 mm thick. 1.25 OR 1.5 m width

Hot rolled Standard Section IPE 200 mm 12.5 m length(S275 JR (ST 44-2)

Standard Section IPE 550 mm 12.5 m length length(S275 JR)- (ST 44-2)

Standard Section IPE 500 mm 12.5 m length length(S275 JR)- (ST 44-2)

**** Group operates in the field of diesel engines providing a wide and varied range of products and applications.

The group first started with the automotive sector (Egypt Power for Trading and Agencies) and years later the scope of business became larger and included the following activities:

power packs, **** generating sets, pump sets, welding sets, air compressors, light towers, semi-trailers, sheet metal work, OEM applications and wastewater treatment projects.

With the deepest expertise that we have in these fields, we design, develop, manufacture and sell different types of products providing full solutions to the customers and offering them the best and highest qualities.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/382150_steel-sheets-price-quotation-request-from-egypt

