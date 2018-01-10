Mısırlı mühendislik firması alaşımlı döküm talep ediyor

10 Ocak 2018

Mısır’dan irtibata geçen bir mühendislik firması, madenlerde kullanılan aşınmaya dayanıklı krom-manganez alaşımlı çelik döküm parçalara ihtiyaç duyduklarını ve ilgilenen Türk firmalardan teklifler beklediklerini beyan etmiştir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Wear Resistance Composites and Bimetal Casting need in Egypt

Dear Sir,

Our company ***** Engineering is a member of **** Group, which is a trading, engineering, manufacturing and mining group.

Our head office is located in Cairo, our chemical plant is located in 6th of October city,

our sheet metal workshop is located in Borg El Arab city and our mines are located in Sudan.

We are active in heavy industries services specially in cement.

We are the local partner of several international suppliers like Redecam, Cemprotech, PM-Technology, Sthim, Refracteria etc…

We are looking for a high chrome/managnese steel casting supplier

who has the technology to produce High Manganese Steel Inlaid Tungsten, Titanium Alloy Rod.

Tungsten Titanium Alloy Rod is hard alloy and suitable for high manganese steel heat treatment process.

The main wear particles is tungsten carbide(WC) and titanium carbide(TIC)(40-60%).

Binder is alloy steel ,the substrate is made by powder metallurgy method which has high hardness,

high wear resistance and impact toughness.

If you have it and is interested in MENA market,

Please send us your products leaflet, references list and your company presentation.



https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/380949_wear-resistance-composites-and-bimetal-casting-need-in-egypt

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact