Morityuslu müşteri toptan sönmemiş kireç ithal etmek istiyor

18 Ekim 2017

Morityus’ta kimyasallar ve katkı maddeleri toptancısı bir firma, Türkiye’den sönmemiş kireç taşı satın almak istediğini belirterek 1 tonluk big bag torbalı ihraç kayıtlı fiyat teklifi talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Hello.

We provide chemicals and additives that are components of many of the products you interact with every day.

Can you please send me your best quote for 1 ton big bags of Quick lime. CaO content must be above 90%.

****** is an independent specialist chemical distributor and representative agent supplying mainly Mauritius and I.O customers.

Through our close and long standing co-operation with our primary suppliers we are able to provide an in-depth insight into the chemicals and additives we supply.

We offer flexible supply solutions for high quality products, but above all we provide a service that delivers.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/373265_quicklime-cao-ordering-from-mauritius

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact