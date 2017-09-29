Polonyalı firma fason erkek takım elbise ürettirmek istiyor

29 Eylül 2017

Polonyalı bir firma, erkek takım elbiseleri imalatı konusunda halen Polonyalı bir fasoncuyla çalıştıklarını ama kaliteden memnun olmadıkları ve Türk üreticilerinin kalitesine güvendiklerinden bahisle kendileri için fason olarak kaliteli erkek takım elbiseleri ürettirecekleri Türk firmalar aradıklarını beyan etmiştir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear,

I am interesting in produce the suits under my brand/label.

For me is so important quality.

I am interesting in:

1) Produce any suits which You produce normally, now but with my brand/label

2) Produce my projects of suits

At this moment I plan to change my actual Polish producer for another better partner

(I think Turkish will be better because I like Turkish mentality and creativity).

At first I plan to produce any suits, which You produce normally now and You can put on this suits my brand/lebel.

I will buy it and after it I will check the qulity.

Next step can be my visit in Your company for talking about long cooperation and produce my own projests of suits.

What is Your price of produceing per suit ?

Is very important for me to start long time cooperation with good producer.

Warm regards,



https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/371637_suits-private-label-production-request-from-poland

