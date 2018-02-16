Polonyalı firma hava temizleme cihazları satın alacak

16 Şubat 2018

Polonya’dan iletişime geçen bir firma, ürünlerinin çoğunu halihazırda Çin’den ithal ettiklerinden bahisle yeni dönemde özellikle Türk tedarikçilerle çalışmak istediklerini belirtmiş olup, 500 ad. hava temizleme ve nemlendirme cihazı ithal etmek istediklerini belirterek fiyat teklifi istemektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Air Purifier and Humidifier 500 nos ordering in Poland

Dear Sir and Madam,

First, please let me make a brief introduction of our company.

**** is an importer and wholesale supplier of products in Poland and East Europe.

All of our products are imported.

We import goods mainly from China.

Almost 23 years of experiences make us strong and reliable partner for our customers.

Our main customers are international hypermarkets nets. We have ongoing long term contracts with them.

With relation to our progressive development and orders from our customers,

We are looking for a trading partner to supply its products to the Polish market.

Products that interest us:

Humidifiers and Air Purifiers.

Please send us your price offer with catalog.

Prices for quantity 500 pieces (we can order 2 or 3 models).

This quantity we are planning to order to try products and market.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/383899_air-purifier-and-humidifier-500-nos-ordering-in-poland

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.



Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact