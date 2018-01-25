Romen firma çeşitli hediyelik ürünler talep ediyor

25 Ocak 2018

Romanyalı bir firma yetkilisi, göndermiş olduğu mesajında hediyelik deri ürünler, düğün aksesuarları ve iç giyim ürünleri ithal etmek istediklerinden bahisle Türk tedarikçiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Leather Wallets as giftware supply from Turkey to Romania

My name is Roxana and I am contacting/writing you on behalf of a Romanian company, located in Lasi, regarding a potential collaboration related to the products made and sold/traded by you.

We are interested in purchasing certain products that are found in catalogue

underwear/leather wallets/ wedding gifts for the guests.

Moreover, for a better view over your offers/products and trading conditions.

we kindly ask you to offer us as many details as possible related to the following issues:

1. Valid prices for Romanian resellers

2. Minim quantities per order

3. The possibility to ship us samples of your products/textiles you use (*to mention if any costs are involved)

4. If you have a valid catalogue with your products (*also an electronic one)

5. Technical details about the textiles/materials/components you use in production area

6. The possibility to apply our own and customised label/logo (different from the producing company).

For any additional info, please contact us.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Kindly

Roxana

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/382276_leather-wallets-as-giftware-supply-from-turkey-to-romania

