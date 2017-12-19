Rus firma erkek deri çanta çeşitleri talep ediyor

19 Aralık 2017

Rusya’da erkek deri çanta çeşitleri toptan ve perakendecisi bir firma, Türk malı deri çanta, cüzdan vb. ürünlerle ilgilendiğini belirterek katalog ve fiyat talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Sirs !

I represent a company is Russia that works in the spheres of retail and gross sale of man leather handbags.

We are highly interested in suppliers from Turkey.

If your company produces models of man handbags of pure genuine leather please send us your product and price lists.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/375724_mens-leather-handbags-requested-in-russia

