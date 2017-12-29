Ürdünlü firma ev gereçleri bayiliği almak istiyor

29 Aralık 2017

Ürdün’den irtibata geçen bir firma, ev gereçleri ve aksesuarları konusunda bayilik alabileceği Türk firmalar aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dears,

We are very interested in your products,

We are looking for A high standard vases, plates, trays and houseware products in general

Our company established since 1990 in Amman - Jordan.

We are looking for well established factory in Turkey , we are wholesale and distributor in Amman jordan.

We would like to place order from your factory in near future.

As for the shipping we are prefer to use normal post not speed one.

Please provide us with your general homeware product list including (vases,trays,plates) and so on

Please provide us with your address in Turkey with your wechat address and whatsapp as well.

Looking forward to hear from you soon.

Best regards,

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/377733_houseware-products-in-general-required-for-jordan-market

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact