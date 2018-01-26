Yeni Zelandalı firma fason ayakkabı ürettirecek

26 Ocak 2018

Yeni Zelanda’da erkek giyim ve ayakkabıları satışı konusunda uzmanlaşmış bir firma, kendi markaları için kaliteli deri ayakkabılar konusunda fason üretim yapabilecek Türk üreticiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Leather shoes private label production request from New Zealand

Hi there,

My name is Mustafa and I am the Director of a company in New Zealand that specialises in mens clothing and footwear.

I am currently looking for a high quality leather shoes manufacturer to produce OEM designs for our brand.

I would appreciate if you can forward me your current product catalogue of mens shoes so that I can pass this on to my purchasing team or we can send you our designs for sample to manufacture.

Looking forward to hearing from you.

Kind regards,

Mustafa

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/382469_leather-shoes-private-label-production-request-from-new-zealand

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact