Oscar adayları belli oldu

Takip Et

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerine verilecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.

2022 Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Ciarán Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – CODA

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

En iyi kısa animasyon

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

En iyi orijinal senaryo

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

En iyi orijinal film müziği

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

En iyi ses

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

En iyi kurgu

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick... BOOM!

En iyi makyaj ve saç

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

En iyi animasyon

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

En iyi orijinal şarkı

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)

“Down to Joy” (Belfast)

“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)

“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)

En iyi belgesel

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

En iyi görsel efekt

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En iyi görüntü yönetimi

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

En iyi uluslararası film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!

Will Smith – King Richard

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart – Spencer

En iyi yönetmen

Kenneth Branagh – Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg – West Side Story

En iyi film

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story