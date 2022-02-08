Oscar adayları belli oldu
Bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerini bulacak olan 2022 Akademi Ödülleri'nin adayları belli oldu.
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve bu yıl 93. kez sahiplerine verilecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları açıklandı.
2022 Oscar Ödülleri, 27 Mart'ta düzenlenecek törenle sahiplerini bulacak.
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – CODA
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
En iyi kısa canlı aksiyon filmi
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
En iyi kısa animasyon
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
En iyi orijinal senaryo
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal film müziği
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
En iyi ses
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
En iyi makyaj ve saç
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
En iyi animasyon
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
En iyi orijinal şarkı
“Be Alive” (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” (Four Good Days)
En iyi belgesel
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
En iyi görsel efekt
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
En iyi görüntü yönetimi
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
En iyi uluslararası film
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
Will Smith – King Richard
Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart – Spencer
En iyi yönetmen
Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
En iyi film
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story