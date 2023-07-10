Apple'dan Türkiye’deki tüm ürünlerine zam!
Resmi Gazete'de yayımlanan KDV oranının artırılması kararı bugün fiyatlara yansıdı. iPhone fiyatları, artan döviz fiyatları sonrası gelen zamlarla gündem olmuştu. Son birkaç ayda 4 dört kez zam yapılan Apple ürünlerine bir zam daha geldi.
iPhone 14 128 GB 48.304 TL
iPhone 14 256 GB 52.372 TL
iPhone 14 512 GB 60.507 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 128 GB 53.389 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 256 GB 57.457 TL
iPhone 14 Plus 512 GB 65.592 TL
iPhone 14 Pro 128 GB 62.541 TL
iPhone 14 Pro 256 GB 66.609 TL
iPhone 14 Pro 512 GB 74.745 TL
iPhone 14 Pro 1 TB 82.880 TL
iPhone 14 Pro Max 128 GB 67.118 TL
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256 GB 71.185 TL
iPhone 14 Pro Max 512 GB 79.321 TL
iPhone 14 Pro Max 1 TB 87.457 TL
iPhone 13 mini 128 GB 36.609 TL
iPhone 13 mini 256 GB 40.677 TL
iPhone 13 mini 512 GB 48.813 TL
iPhone 13 128 GB 40.677 TL
iPhone 13 256 GB 44.745 TL
iPhone 13 512 GB 52.880 TL
iPhone 12 64 GB 36.609 TL
iPhone 12 128 GB 38.643 TL
iPhone 12 256 GB 42.711 TL