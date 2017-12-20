Arjantinli firma aylık 20 bin adet FIBC satın alacak
Arjantin’de mukim FIBC üreticisi bir firma, üretim kapasitelerinin müşterilerden gelen talepleri karşılamaya yetmediğinden bahisle kendileri için belirtilen ölçülerde ve evsafta FIBC üretebilecek Türk tedarikçiler aramaktadır.
Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:
My name is Facundo
We manufacture fibc in our country, Argentina.
Our manufacture is 10,000 fibc per month, it is low.
now my country allows to enter from the outside fibc
we have large fibc consumer customers
you could quote?
the fibc are
90x90x110 cm high
White color
4 straps lift the fibc
loading sleeve 35 cm diameter and bottom
tubular model for 1250 kg single use
internal bag of 80 micron polyethylene paid inside
the fabric of the fibc has to be with UV
one face printed a black color
amount 20,000 fibc per month
You can quote cost and freight Buenos Aires Argentina
send technical specifications
I apologize for my english I do not speak it I use the google translator
I appreciate your kind response
best regards
https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/377490_fibc-big-bag-regular-buy-inquiry-from-argentina
