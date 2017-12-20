Arjantinli firma aylık 20 bin adet FIBC satın alacak

20 Aralık 2017

Arjantin’de mukim FIBC üreticisi bir firma, üretim kapasitelerinin müşterilerden gelen talepleri karşılamaya yetmediğinden bahisle kendileri için belirtilen ölçülerde ve evsafta FIBC üretebilecek Türk tedarikçiler aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

My name is Facundo

We manufacture fibc in our country, Argentina.

Our manufacture is 10,000 fibc per month, it is low.

now my country allows to enter from the outside fibc

we have large fibc consumer customers

you could quote?

the fibc are

90x90x110 cm high

White color

4 straps lift the fibc

loading sleeve 35 cm diameter and bottom

tubular model for 1250 kg single use

internal bag of 80 micron polyethylene paid inside

the fabric of the fibc has to be with UV

one face printed a black color

amount 20,000 fibc per month

You can quote cost and freight Buenos Aires Argentina

send technical specifications

I apologize for my english I do not speak it I use the google translator

I appreciate your kind response

best regards

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/377490_fibc-big-bag-regular-buy-inquiry-from-argentina

Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.

Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact