İsrailli firma endüstriyel soğutucu ekipmanlar talep ediyor

20 Ekim 2017

İsrailli restoran ekipmanları toptancısı bir firma, endüstriyel soğutucu ve dondurucu ekipmanlar konusunda katalog ve fiyat teklifi talep etmektedir. Ayrıca restoran kullanıma yönelik her çeşit endüstriyel mutfak ekipmanları da talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Dear Sir

we are buyers of commercial of restaurant equipment

we need DISPLAY FREEZERS and Coolers FOR SUPERMARKETS

mostly we buy Stocks - we need also induction proffessional cookers for restaurant

we need grinders for meat and mixers

and we need also convection ovens

and heater cabinets

we would like to know your catalog

best regards

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/370678_commercial-supermarket-refrigerators-inquiry-from-israel

