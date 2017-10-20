İsrailli firma endüstriyel soğutucu ekipmanlar talep ediyor
İsrailli restoran ekipmanları toptancısı bir firma, endüstriyel soğutucu ve dondurucu ekipmanlar konusunda katalog ve fiyat teklifi talep etmektedir. Ayrıca restoran kullanıma yönelik her çeşit endüstriyel mutfak ekipmanları da talep etmektedir.
Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:
Dear Sir
we are buyers of commercial of restaurant equipment
we need DISPLAY FREEZERS and Coolers FOR SUPERMARKETS
mostly we buy Stocks - we need also induction proffessional cookers for restaurant
we need grinders for meat and mixers
and we need also convection ovens
and heater cabinets
we would like to know your catalog
best regards
https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/370678_commercial-supermarket-refrigerators-inquiry-from-israel
Bu ihracat fırsatı/talebine erişmek istiyorsanız; %80 oranına çıkan hibe desteklerinden, T.C. Ekonomi Bakanlığı ve TİM (Türkiye İhracatçılar Meclisi) toplu üyelik desteği kapsamında yararlanabilirsiniz. Lütfen bilgi için form doldurunuz ve 444 23 99’u arayıp bilgi isteyiniz.
Başvuru Formu Linki : https://turkishexporter.net/tr/contact