Moldova için kablosuz alarm sistemleri bayiliği istiyor

12 Ocak 2018

Moldova merkezli olup 20 yıldan bu yana güvenlik sistemleri konusunda ithalat ve toptancılık yapmakta olan bir firma, kablosuz alarm sistemleri konusunda düzenli olarak çalışabilecekleri Türk firmalar aramaktadır.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Wireless Alarm Signal Sets to supply from Turkey to Moldova

Hello,

My name is Catalin, import manager assistant of ****** company, leading company for above 20 years in selling security systems in Moldova, Republic of, ***** S.R.L. offers a wide range of equipment for security systems from the world's leading manufacturers in the field of security and fire alarm and alarm systems, video surveillance systems in various configurations, from budget options, to the latest advanced technologies, video and audio doorphones (individual and multi-apartment), access control and time management systems.

WE ARE INTERESTED IN wireless alarm signal set (single-channel, two-channel) - looking for european manufacturers.

Want to now if you produce such an product, if yes, please let us know and provide an catalog and price list (or better photos with this tipe of product + price and + maximal range)

This is what we need to know for begin, to be able to discuss more details after.

Hope will colaborate.

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/381581_wireless-alarm-signal-sets-to-supply-from-turkey-to-moldova

