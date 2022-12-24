Oscar’dan bir adım öncesi, 2023 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı

ABD’nin merakla beklenen, önemli organizasyonlarından olan Altın Küre Ödülleri, Yabancı Basın Birliği (Hollywood Foreign Press Association-HFPA) ve NBC tarafından 10 Ocak 2023 tarihinde gerçekleştirilecek ve 80. kez Beverly Hills’de sahiplerini bulacak. Ödül töreni dünya genelinde 220 ülkede yayınlanacak.

Sinema Dalında Adaylar:

En iyi film (Müzikal- Komedi); Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness

En iyi film (Dram): Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar,Top Gun: Maverick

Yabancı dilde en iyi film: Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR , All Quiet on the Western Front

En iyi Senaryo; Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, Todd Field, Tar, Sarah Polley, Women Talking, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Müzikal - Komedi); Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin, Diego Calva, Babylon, Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver, White Noise, Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Müzikal -Komedi); Margot Robbie, Babylon,Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu, Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin,Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin, Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Brad Pitt, Babylon, Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness, Carey Mulligan, She Said

En iyi animasyon; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Inu-Oh

En iyi erkek oyuncu (Dram); Hugh Jackman, The Son,Bill Nighy, Living, Jeremy Pope, The Inspection, Austin Butler, Elvis, Brendan Fraser, The Whale

En iyi kadın oyuncu (Dram); Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde,Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans