Oscar’dan bir adım öncesi, 2023 Altın Küre adayları açıklandı
Golden Globes, Altın Küre, ödülleri 2023’de 80. kez sahiplerini bulacak. Film, dizi, oyuncular arasında sekiz ödüle aday gösterilen “ The Banshees of Inisherin” en iddialı film oldu.
ABD’nin merakla beklenen, önemli organizasyonlarından olan Altın Küre Ödülleri, Yabancı Basın Birliği (Hollywood Foreign Press Association-HFPA) ve NBC tarafından 10 Ocak 2023 tarihinde gerçekleştirilecek ve 80. kez Beverly Hills’de sahiplerini bulacak. Ödül töreni dünya genelinde 220 ülkede yayınlanacak.
Sinema Dalında Adaylar:
En iyi film (Müzikal- Komedi); Babylon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Triangle of Sadness
En iyi film (Dram): Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tar,Top Gun: Maverick
Yabancı dilde en iyi film: Argentina, 1985, Close, Decision to Leave, RRR , All Quiet on the Western Front
En iyi Senaryo; Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans, Todd Field, Tar, Sarah Polley, Women Talking, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Müzikal - Komedi); Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin, Diego Calva, Babylon, Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Adam Driver, White Noise, Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Müzikal -Komedi); Margot Robbie, Babylon,Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu, Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu; Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin,Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin, Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Brad Pitt, Babylon, Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu; Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin, Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness, Carey Mulligan, She Said
En iyi animasyon; Marcel the Shell With Shoes On, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Turning Red, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Inu-Oh
En iyi erkek oyuncu (Dram); Hugh Jackman, The Son,Bill Nighy, Living, Jeremy Pope, The Inspection, Austin Butler, Elvis, Brendan Fraser, The Whale
En iyi kadın oyuncu (Dram); Viola Davis, The Woman King; Ana de Armas, Blonde,Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans