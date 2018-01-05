Elmander futbolu bıraktı
İsveç'te Orgyrte forması giyen Galatasaray'ın eski futbolcusu Johan Elmander, futbolu bıraktığını açıkladı.
Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Johan Elmander, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada futbolu bıraktığını açıkladı.
Deneyimli oyuncu son olarak İsveç'te Orgyrte forması giyiyordu.
Tecrübeli ismin Galatasaray'ın teknik heyetinde görev yapacağı iddia ediliyor.
Today the time is right for me to step aside and make way for the next generation! First of all I would like to thank my family and also all the clubs and supporters that has been with me along the way! I am proud and thankful for the great adventure I have been on, and now look forward to my future once🙏🏼 #newbeginning #football #adventure #travel #nextchapter