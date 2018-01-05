ÜYE OL GİRİŞ e-DÜNYA
Elmander futbolu bıraktı

İsveç'te Orgyrte forması giyen Galatasaray'ın eski futbolcusu Johan Elmander, futbolu bıraktığını açıkladı.

Galatasaray'ın eski yıldızı Johan Elmander, sosyal medya hesabından yaptığı açıklamada futbolu bıraktığını açıkladı.

Deneyimli oyuncu son olarak İsveç'te Orgyrte forması giyiyordu.

Tecrübeli ismin Galatasaray'ın teknik heyetinde görev yapacağı iddia ediliyor.

Elmander Galatasaray

