Tunuslu müşteri pirinç aksesuarlar talep ediyor

25 Ocak 2018

Tunus’tan irtibata geçen bir firma, pirinç aksesuarlar (ring, hood) toptan satın almak istediklerini belirterek verilen miktarlar için fiyat teklifi talep etmektedir.

Orijinal mesajı aşağıdaki şekilde olan müşterinin talebine bir altta verilen linkten ulaşabilirsiniz:

Brass fittings purchasing RFQ supply from Turkey to Tunisia

Hello,

Please send us your best price offer and delivery times in EWX and CIF as fast as possible for the items below including quantities as follows:

RING: 250,000 pieces per year and it can increase up to 300,000

HOOD: 250,000 pieces per year and it can increase up to 300,000

Knowing that it will eventually be 50,000 pieces per order

Material: Brass

https://www.turkishexporter.net/en/Leads/382272_brass-fittings-purchasing-rfq-supply-from-turkey-to-tunisia

