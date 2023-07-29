İsrail firması, tatil köyü için Türk müteahhit arıyor
İsrail’in güneyinde bir köyde tatil merkez inşaat ihalesi alan firma, Türk müteahhitlik firmaları ile temasa geçmek istiyor.
Türkiye’de kurulu yapı taahhüt ve prefabrik yapı firmalarından teklif almak için çağrı yapan şirket bu ilanını TurkishExporter’da yayınladı.
Özet alanda İsrail firması şunları yazdı: "We have awarded a contract to build a village holiday center in the Center of Israel in a Village South of Tel Aviv.
The project will contain 100 Rooms, which are build as 50 units in two storage, with Bathroom Kitchennet , it will be onsidered 2-3 stars. Comprising
50 rooms ground floor 31 sqm
50 Rooms second floor 31 sqm
Total sqm 3100 sqm
Public areas copmrising
Kitchen
Restaurant
Congress hall
Lobby
Spa
Total sqm 1500 sqm
Service area 1000 sqm
Total sqm 5600 sqm
We would like to know ?
1 If such project is of interest to your company
2 Are offering turnkey project
3 Which material are usually offering for such project
4 Can you give me an indication of pricing
5 Can you forward to us some projects similar to what we request you already have done.
Once we get this answers, we will send you more specific details as well as we would like to come and visit your factory."
Bu talebi bırakan firmanın iletişim detaylarına ulaşmak için başvuru formunu doldurabilirsiniz.