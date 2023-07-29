İsrail firması, tatil köyü için Türk müteahhit arıyor

Türkiye’de kurulu yapı taahhüt ve prefabrik yapı firmalarından teklif almak için çağrı yapan şirket bu ilanını TurkishExporter’da yayınladı.

Özet alanda İsrail firması şunları yazdı: "We have awarded a contract to build a village holiday center in the Center of Israel in a Village South of Tel Aviv.

The project will contain 100 Rooms, which are build as 50 units in two storage, with Bathroom Kitchennet , it will be onsidered 2-3 stars. Comprising

50 rooms ground floor 31 sqm

50 Rooms second floor 31 sqm

---------------------------------------------

Total sqm 3100 sqm

Public areas copmrising

Kitchen

Restaurant

Congress hall

Lobby

Spa

Total sqm 1500 sqm

Service area 1000 sqm

------------------------------------------------

Total sqm 5600 sqm

We would like to know ?

1 If such project is of interest to your company

2 Are offering turnkey project

3 Which material are usually offering for such project

4 Can you give me an indication of pricing

5 Can you forward to us some projects similar to what we request you already have done.

Once we get this answers, we will send you more specific details as well as we would like to come and visit your factory."

Bu talebi bırakan firmanın iletişim detaylarına ulaşmak için başvuru formunu doldurabilirsiniz.